Govt Orders Minor Reshuffle In Administration

JAMMU, May 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday ordered transfers and postings in the administration.

According to Government Order No.624-JK(GAD) of 2022, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department.

Garbi Rashid, JKAS, Collector, Land Acquisition, Northern Railways, Udhampur/Reasi, holding additional charge of Collector, Land Acquisition, Defence, Udhampur, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department. (Agencies)