Govt announces schedule for DGPC elections

SRINAGAR, MAY 27: Government today announced schedule for holding of District Gurudwara Prabandhak Committees (DGPC) elections, 2022.

As per the schedule announced by Financial Commissioner Revenue, polling will be held on June 27, 2022 (Monday) from 7 AM to 1 PM through Ballot Boxes. For the purpose a total of 190 constituencies have been demarcated across the UT with 80 constituencies in Kashmir division and 110 in Jammu division.

The election notice will be issued by the Returning Officers of the respective districts on May 27. The period for filing of nomination papers has been fixed from May 28 to June 4 (from 11 AM to 3 PM). Lists of candidates will be affixed on the notice boards on the same day, reads the election notification.

The nomination papers will be scrutinized on June 7 at 11 AM and the candidates can withdraw their candidature on June 9 upto 3 PM. The symbols to the candidates will be allotted on June 10 and the last date for campaigning is June 25. The counting of votes will be start at 2 PM on June 27 on the day of the election itself unless notified otherwise.

The total number of voters for DGPC elections is 1,75,368, constituting 92,061 males and 83,307 females (33126 in Kashmir, 142242 in Jammu) and a total of 454 polling stations will be set up across J&K with 115 in Kashmir Division and 339 in Jammu Division.

Pertinent to mention here that first time photo elector rolls have been prepared by the administration for this purpose. The Divisional Commissioners in respective divisions have been nominated as nodal officers for this exercise, as per the said communiqué issued by the Financial Commissioner (Revenue).