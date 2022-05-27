Seven soldiers killed as vehicle with 26 soldiers falls in Ladakh’s Shyok river

LADAKH, May 27: Seven soldiers were killed after a vehicle with 26 soldiers moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur in Ladakh to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif skidded off the road and fell in Shyok river resulting in injuries to all occupants.

“At approx 0900h, around 25km from Thoise, the vehicle skidded off the road and fell in Shyok river, to a depth of approx 50-60 feet, resulting in injuries to all occupants,” an Army source said on Friday. All 26 individuals have been evacuated to 403 Field Hospital at Partapur and surgical teams from Leh have moved to Partapur, the source said.

“Seven individuals have been declared fatal so far. There are grievous injuries to others as well,” the source said.

Dedicated efforts are underway to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured, including requisition of air effort from the Air Force to shift the more serious casualties to Western Command, officials added. (Agencies)