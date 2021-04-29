Govt official, Army jawan’s kin, 5 women among 17 more succumb to COVID in Jammu

Many activities permitted fully, others partially during lockdown

Ahead of Darbar Move, 8 test +ve in Civil Sectt

Weekend curfew in Leh as 116 more cases reported

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Apr 29: There has been no let up in COVID casualties as well as cases with 26 more persons succumbing to the virus and 3474 testing positive in Jammu and Kashmir today as 84-hour long lockdown began in four districts of the region including Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua and Reasi even as the district administration Jammu exempted some activities fully and others partially from the purview of shutdown.

Click here to watch video

The Government today brought nine remaining districts of Jammu and Kashmir under Corona curfew from 7 pm Friday to 7 am Monday. They include Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar in Jammu region and rest in Kashmir.

Lockdown in four districts of Jammu region including Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua and Reasi started at 7 pm today and will remain in force till 7 am Monday.

Seventeen casualties and 1024 cases were reported in the Jammu region today.

Among 17 COVID deaths, six were recorded in Jammu district, three Samba, two each Udhampur and Kathua and one each in Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban and Doda districts. Five among the dead were women.

A 48-year-old Forest Department official hailing from Shiva presently putting up at Nagri Doda died of COVID-19 today while 54-year-old woman from village Muralian in RS Pura tehsil of Jammu, who was mother of an Army soldier, died in the Military Hospital.

An 83-year-old man from Trikuta Nagar, 65-year-old from Bohri, 59-year-old male from Khandwal Simbal Camp, 80-year-old from Laxmipuran Bantalab and 83-year-old from Shergarh lost their battle to COVID and some ailments in Jammu today.

Three deaths in Samba district were reported from Ward No. 12, Gurha Salathia and Bari Barahamana. The victims including two women were aged between 58-65 years.

A 57-year-old woman from Mia Bagh and 65-year-old man from Mang Basantgarh died of Coronavirus in Udhampur while 70-year-old man from Basohli and 54-year-ild man from Jasrota were the two Corona casualties in Kathua district.

A 40-year-old man from village Kaller Kattan in Surankote tehsil of Poonch, 80-year-old woman from Ramsu in Ramban and 67-year-old man from Dhok Banyar in Rajouri district also succumbed to Coronavirus today.

Seventeen fresh fatalities have taken Jammu region’s Corona toll to 872, the maximum being 465 in Jammu district followed by 66 in Doda, 65 Udhampur, 64 Rajouri, 62 Kathua, 52 Samba, 34 Poonch, 24 Ramban, 22 Kishtwar and 18 in Reasi district.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Jammu Anshul Garg today permitted Chemist shops and other clinical establishments besides LPG outlets, petrol pumps, ATMs, Cash Vans, development activities, home delivery of essential goods and services, movement of staff of essential services and inter-State and intra-State movement of essential goods from the purview of Corona curfew in Jammu district.

However, local retail grocery shops, milk and dairy products, Mandis, shops and street vendors dealing with fruits and vegetables only and bakery, meat and chicken shops will be functional from 6 am to 10 am.

The District Magistrate Jammu has also permitted public transport to operate at a maximum of 50 per cent capacity only.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Raghav Langer today ordered creation of `COVID-19 Triage Facility’ in the Chest Diseases Hospital at Bakshi Nagar.

“The CD Hospital will act as first `Contact Point’ for screening of any COVID positive patients intending to get admitted in the Government Medical College Jammu and Associated Hospitals and other identified dedicated COVID Hospital under Directorate of Health Services Jammu.

“The facility will work under the supervision of Medical Superintendent CD Hospital Jammu and a senior officer will be nominated from the Directorate of Health Services Jammu to coordinate in triaging and rationalization of admission of COVID positive patients,” the order said.

Ahead of Darbar Move, eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Civil Secretariat. A senior official of Jammu and Kashmir Bank posted as Zonal Head of Doda-Kishtwar has also tested positive for the virus. A police persnned tested positive at Armed Police Headquarters.

The district administration Rajouri today ordered creation of 13 more micro-Containment Zones in Rajouri after COVID cases were reported there. They include Channi, Bandral, Kuldabbi, Rajdhani, Ward 4 Thannamandi Ward 2 Thannamang B, Ward 6 Thannamang C, Samote, Ward 1 Muradpur B, Ward 2 and 11 Rajouri, Ward Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 9 of Panchayat Dhanore Gorsian and Ward No. 2 and 3 of Panchayat Dalhori.

Among 1024 COVID positive cases in the Jammu region, the maximum continued to be reported from Jammu district with 489 positives today while Udhampur district also recorded surge with 128 and Rajouri 111 cases. Samba district accounted for 77, Kathua 58, Doda 48, Reasi 43, Poonch 32, Kishtwar 21 and Ramban 17 fresh cases.

As many as 710 persons recovered from the virus today including 245 in Reasi district, 234 Jammu, 123 Kathua, 89 Udhampur; 13 Doda and six in Rajouri district.

Jammu region now has 68352 Coronavirus cases. Number of the active cases stood at 9815 while 57665 persons have recovered from the virus and there have been 872 casualties.

The Union Territory of Ladakh today reported 116 new COVID cases including 111 in Leh and five in Kargil taking Corona count to 13758 and active positives to 1682 as there have been 11937 recoveries.

Corona toll in Ladakh stood at 139 including 95 in Leh and 44 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, the administration today announced 56 hour long weekend curfew from Friday in Leh district in an attempt to control the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

DDMA chairman and Deputy Commissioner Leh Shrikant Suse, notified the imposition of the weekend COVID-19 curfew from 9 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, as an additional restriction in an attempt to curb the spread of the infection.

Speaking at a press conference, he noted that only certain categories of people will be allowed to move during the restricted period based on the production of valid ID cards.

“These categories include government employees, judicial officers, staff, police, prison, home-guards, civil defence, officials and staff on duty at the airport, disaster management, electricity, water, sanitation, food and civil supplies, telecom service providers, and employees on COVID-19 duties,” Suse said.

The official also said that essential and emergency services such as health and family welfare and all government and private medical establishments concerned, including hospitals, diagnostic centres, testing labs, clinics, pharmacies and medical oxygen suppliers, will remain open during the weekend curfew.

“Medical emergencies, beneficiaries of COVID-19 vaccination and testing will also be allowed on producing valid identification cards, including vaccine certificates and online registration IDs,” he said.

Similarly, services of commercial and private establishments such as petrol pumps, LPG bottling plants, cold storages, ATMs and private security agencies will remain available.

“Armed and paramilitary movements are not restricted. Media persons will be allowed on the production of valid ID cards,” Suse said.

The Deputy Commissioner also stressed that public transport will be allowed only for the above mentioned categories. However, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) office will also provide movement passes on need basis. People can apply for the passes online at https://leh.Nic.In/epass/.

“The movement of passengers travelling to and from outside Leh by air is allowed to commute on showing air tickets or boarding passes,” he underlined.

The DDMA chairman said agricultural activities will be allowed in the villages with strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

He said all intra-district and inter-district transportation of perishable items, vegetables and fuel will also be allowed after producing relevant proof.

He directed the relevant departments, including police, transport, SDMs, executive magistrate and others, to ensure strict enforcement of the restrictions in the entire district.

Strict legal action will be initiated against the violators, he added.

Permissible Activities in Jammu District

i. Chemist Shops, Diagnostic Centres, Medical, Optical and Clinical Establishments

ii. LPG Outlets and Petrol Pumps.

iii. Agricultural activities including establishments dealing with agricultural inputs, implements and tools.

iv. Cattle feed and fodder shops.

v. ATMs and Cash VANs

vi. Print and electronic media (On production of valid ID Card)

vii. FCI and FCS&CA depots.

viii. Operation and maintenance of telecom towers and other telecom infrastructure (on production of valid ID card).

ix. eCommerce & Home Delivery of essential goods and services.

x. Restaurants in hotels for in-house guests, to be served only in the rooms.

xi. All Industrial and Scientific establishments (both Public & Private).

xii. All development, construction works & mining activities.

xiii. Movement of all Health, Medical & Sanitation personnel (Both Government and Private) on production of ID Cards.

xiv. Routine vaccination drive in all designated sites along with additional sites for residential areas and containment zones.

xv. Interstate and intra state movement of essential goods.

xvi. Officers and officials of UT Government, Government of India, PSUs, Autonomous bodies, Universities, All India Radio, Doordarshan and other such offices on production of ID Cards / Official orders.

xvii. Movement of goods and essential supplies, nomads migrating with herds, Darbar Move Officials / staff, and other products like agricultural / horticultural goods, on the National & State Highways.

Partially Permissible Activities from 6 am to 10 am only

i. Local retail Grocery Shops catering to residential areas and mohallas (excluding Mega Marts, Super Markets & Multi Item Departmental Stores)

ii. Milk and Dairy products

iii. Mandies, Shops & Street Vendors dealing with fruits and vegetables only

iv. Bakery, Meat and Chicken Shops.

Non-Permissible Activities in entire District

i. There shall be a complete ‘Corona’ curfew with no movement of people except for permissible activities only, as mentioned above.

ii. All Educational institutions including technical & skill development institutes are already closed and shall continue to remain closed.

iii. All Shopping Complexes, Bazaars, Saloons, Barber Shops, Cinema Halls, Restaurants & Bars, Sport Complexes, Gyms, Spas, Swimming Pools, Parks, Zoos, etc, shall remain closed.

Other Measures:

i. Religious & Social gatherings such as marriages, attended by upto 50 persons only, whether indoors or outdoors, and funerals / last rites, attended by upto 20 persons only, are allowed. However, in case of marriages and other pre-planned events, the organizers shall inform the Tehsildars concerned at least 48 Hours in advance and ensure COVID appropriate behavior. No permissions shall be required for such events & the invitation cards shall be treated as movement passes.

ii. Public transport shall be allowed to operate at a maximum of 50% capacity only and this shall be strictly enforced.

iii. Health Department will establish Telemedicine facilities for patients isolating at home. Dedicated Control Room numbers for this shall be widely publicized.

iv. Direct admission of patients in tertiary care hospitals shall be allowed only on referral from a district hospital except for emergencies. All COVID patients being admitted to tertiary hospitals in Jammu shall necessarily be based on referral from their respective District hospitals, except for grave emergencies.