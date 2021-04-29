Div Com inspects Jammu Ropeway Project Phase 2nd

*All set to start commercial operations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 29: The second phase of Jammu Ropeway Project from Maha Maya Temple to Peer Kho is all set to start commercial operations as all the major works have been completed.

It was informed during the visit of Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer to the site for inspection of the final works.

Pertinently, the 1.66-km-long cable car project has two phases, first from Bahu Fort to Mahamaya Park and the second from Mahamaya to Peer Kho over the Tawi river. Phase 1st has already been thrown open to the public on July 27, 2020. A total of 2100 passengers till date have taken ride on the phase 1st of the ropeway.

The Div Com had a trial ride of cable car and inspected all the facilities at Maha Maya and Peer Kho station including Restaurants, view points, technical sections and other utilities. It was informed that all the major works have been completed in the second phase of the project and it would start commercial operations once the final inspection is done.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the members of the Ropeway Inspection Technical Committee (RTIC) to expedite the clearance of the project.

The cable car project would provide people a high-quality tourism experience with transportation facility, sightseeing and entertainment, officials informed.

The ropeway from Bahu Fort to Mahamaya has eight cabins, and the one from Mahamaya to Peer Kho has 14 cabins all cabins have 6 seater capacity. The total number of towers in section one (Peer Kho to Mahamaya) and section two (Bahu Fort to Mahamaya) are nine and the critical components are all imported from Turkey and Switzerland; the total cost of the project is 75 crores including both the sections.

With completion of second phase, the project will link three ancient temples Bawe Wali Mata, Mahamaya Temple and Peer kho and is expected to give a boost to religious tourism as the three places are very famous among the devotees particularly those visiting Jammu, the city of temples, from across the country, the Div Com said.

“On Completion of this prestigious project, Jammu will become one of the major Tourist attractions in the country”, he added.

Moreover, the concerned officers apprised the Div Com that DPR’s for the next phase are already under preparation for adding more facilities like development of water park, at Peer Kho. It was informed that there will be a vertical lift and overhead bridge from Peer Kho to Mubarak Mandi which will connect the Mubarak Mandi with Peer Kho Cable Car project site to provide easy access for tourists.

The Div Com directed the Cable Car Corporation to also provide provision of parking facility in the under preparation DPR.

General Manager, Cable Car Corporation, Malik Riyaz; Technical Officer to Managing Director, Nur Ul Hassan; Incharge Cable Car Project, Rakesh Raina and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.