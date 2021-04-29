IGP reviews preparedness for lockdown, tackling Covid

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 29: To assess the preparedness for tackling COVID and upcoming lockdown in some districts, and to assess the overall situation of security and crime in the districts, IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh (now ADGP) visited districts Samba and Kathua.

The IGP held meetings with police officers of the twin districts. He also visited Lakhanpur screening center to assess the stoppage time of travellers and suggested ways to reduce the stoppage time.

He appreciated the efforts of SSPs of both the district to get all their policemen vaccinated in time so that they could again get back to the frontline to serve the people.

Besides, IGP Jammu also discussed ceasefire situation at the Border and Intelligence inputs regarding infiltration/drone movement. On the crime front, the IGP urged the officers to ensure full implementation of the CCTNS system in the next three months.

IGP also appealed the people to stay indoors and to restrict themselves only to essential service matters. Together, he said, we will be able to beat the second wave of spread of Corona Virus.