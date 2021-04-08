Govt notifies names of Sarpanches and Panches in J&K

JAMMU: The government of Jammu and Kashmir has notified the names of Sarpanches and Panches in Halqa Panchayats of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

An order to this effect was issued which reads, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (6) of section 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 read with rule 47-A of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996, and in amplification of earlier notifications issued in this behalf, the Government hereby notify the names of the Sarpanches and Panches in Halqa Panchayats of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”