Govt MAM College students protest ‘assault by outsiders’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 10: Students of Government MAM College here today staged a protest demonstration against the college administration for assault on a college student by the outsiders.

Scores of students gathered on the Jammu University Road outside the college campus and raised slogans against the college administration for its alleged failure to protect the college students.

One of the agitating students said, “it has become a routine now that the outsiders come and beat the college students at their will. Who would be held responsible if anything untoward happens in the college campus in future?”

Meanwhile, a college faculty member said that the existing deployment of guards isn’t sufficient to check the entry of outsiders to the college campus.

He said that sooner, the issue of additional deployment would be raised with the higher-ups and the strength of guards would be raised at the entry point of the college.

The protest continued for around one hour. Later, police and college administration reached at the protest site and assured the agitating students that the needful would be done at the earliest to protect the students, followed by which the protest was called off.