ASSOCHAM honours six women achievers from J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 10: On International Women’s Day, the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) honoured six women achievers from Jammu and Kashmir in the third edition of the ASSOCHAM J&K Women Achievers Award-2023.

As per a statement, the council had invited nominations in different categories for J&K Women Achievers 2023, for which several nominations were received.

“Shweta Mittal, Dr Richa Kothari, Mehrukh Bali, Pooja Vaid, Saroj Razdan, and Binakshi Sharma were the awardees in different categories like retail, education, startup & innovation, beauty and wellness, media, and manufacturing, respectively,” read the statement.

It further said that the event was graced by Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, who was the Chief Guest, and Khalid Jahangir, MD JKTPO, who was the Special Guest.

It said that Lavasa praised the event for recognizing women’s contribution to society and nation-building, encouraging them to come forward and showcase their talent.

The event’s Co-Chairman, Bhupesh Gupta, emphasized the importance of recognition and acknowledgment for women achievers in every professional area, said the statement.

Pertinently, the event was sponsored by Batra Group and Ruchika Makeovers as Prime Partners and Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM as Radio Partners.