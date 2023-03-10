Multi-arts festival “Duggar Darpan” begins at JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 10: Ten- day multi-arts festival ‘Duggar Darpan’ by “Utsaah” – the Clubs, University of Jammu, in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, began here today.

Chief Guest for the occasion was Prof Lalit Magotra, Sahitya Akademi awardee and the function was presided over by Prof Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu.

On the occasion, logo for “Utsaah,” the cluster of twelve clubs, which was prepared by Rakesh Sharma, Coordinator, Painting Club, was also released. A certificate of appreciation was also presented to Narinder Kumar, a PhD scholar of the Department of English, JU who won the “Naming Contest” of the clubs.

Prof Lalit Magotra, in his address, emphasised the importance of artistic leadership and the role of universities in providing it. Talking about the significance of Translation Club, he stressed how translation has the potential of breaking cultural and linguistic boundaries. He also assured of his support and participation in all the clubs in any capacity.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai, in his presidential address, stressed the importance of taking education beyond the four walls of the classroom. He expressed his vision of an education system that gives credit to experiential learning. In his vision, “Utsaah” shall facilitate holistic education, in line with the motto of, “dissolving boundaries and evolving education.”

Prof Satnam Kour, Chairperson, “Utsaah” in her formal welcome address, expressed gratitude to all the dignitaries including, Prof Rajnikant, DRS; Prof Naresh Padha, DAA; Prof Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar JU; Prof Prakash Anthal, DSW and Prof. Neelu Rohmetra, Director, DDE.

The event was followed by the signing of the board by the dignitaries as a symbol of beginning of the ten day multi-art festival. Among the constellation of dignitaries who graced the occasion, included Prof Vishav Raksha, Chairperson, CCC; Prof. Suman Jamwal, Prof Parmil Kumar, Dr Shashi Prabha, Dr Neeraj Sharma, SSVC, Dr Sadaf Shah, Dr Garima Gupta, Dr Suvidha Khanna, Dr Pritam Singh, Dr Priya Dutta, Dr Anil Gupta, Ravinder, and Harshawardhan. Dr. Chinmoyee Maharana presented the formal vote of thanks.