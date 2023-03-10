MP visits GMC Rajouri, takes review of working

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Mar 10: Member Parliament (RS) Gulam Ali Khatana visited Associated Hospital of GMC Rajouri along with Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal and Principal GMC Rajouri Prof (Dr) A S Bhatia today and took detail round and review of different departments and sections of the hospital including PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

During visit MP interacted with patients, attendants and showed his satisfaction over the health care services being provided to the beneficiaries.

Medical Superintendent of the Hospital Dr Mehmood Hussain Bajar apprised him about the health care delivery system of the hospital. During his visit, he told that every step will be taken by the Government for the betterment of people. He said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has a special place for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Central Government is taking special care of people of J&K.

Khatana further said that government is focusing on to provide better health facilities to the people and a number of such steps have been taken by the Government. He said government is taking every step to provide all facilities to the people at their door step.