Govt lifts export ban on all ventilators

NEW DELHI: The Government on Tuesday lifted the export ban on all ventilators to push the outbound shipments of the product.

“All ventilators including any artificial respiratory apparatus or oxygen therapy apparatus or any other breathing appliance/device are made free for export,” the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The ban was imposed on March 24 to ensure domestic availability to fight COVID-19 pandemic. (AGENCIES)