10 COVID-19 deaths, 390 fresh cases in J-K

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 390 COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 22,396, while 10 fatalities in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll from the disease to 417, officials said.

They said all the 10 deaths were reported from the Kashmir Valley.

The valley accounts for 387 of the total deaths while 30 fatalities have so far been reported from the Jammu region, the officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 152 were from the Jammu region and 238 from the valley, they said. (AGENCIES)