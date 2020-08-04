Focus on reducing mortality rate among critically ill COVID patients: Union Home Secy to J-K

SRINAGAR: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday directed authorities in Jammu and Kashmir to focus on reducing the mortality rate among the critically ill COVID-19 patients in the Union territory.

Bhalla, while reviewing the COVID death audit report for Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting through video conference, observed that most of the critical patients die within 72 hours of hospitalization.

“He emphasized on the need to tackle the issue,” an official spokesman said after the meeting. (AGENCIES)