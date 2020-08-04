Won’t compromise on self-respect, fight against ‘dictatorial’ working style of Gehlot: MLAs in Pilot camp

NEW DELHI: Asserting that neither former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot nor the MLAs supporting him have spoken against the top Congress leadership or the party, three legislators backing Pilot on Tuesday said their fight is about “self-respect”, and against the “dictatorial” working style of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Hemaram Chaudhary, a six time MLA and a former Congress legislative party leader, said,”we are true soldiers of the Congress and our fight is not against the party, but we cannot work under Gehlot’s leadership”.

The chief minister himself has stated that he was not on talking terms with the deputy chief minister, so it is for all to see that what kind of a Government he was running, the senior Rajasthan Congress leader said. (AGENCIES)