J-K’s public grievances portal integrated with Centre’s online platform: Jitendra

NEW DELHI: An online platform of the Jammu and Kashmir government for redressal of public grievances has been integrated with the Centre’s dedicated portal for it to ensure prompt resolution to people’s complaints, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

He said the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances under the Ministry of Personnel had also assisted the J&K Government in preparing a dashboard for the Union Territory’s Awaz-e-Awam portal, which would in turn facilitate the classification of grievances under different heads. (AGENCIES)