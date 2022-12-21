Govt frames rules for grants to NGOs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 21: The UT Government has come up with rules governing the grant-in-aid to Non-Governmental Organizations engaged in the socio-economic welfare of the weaker/vulnerable sections of the society.

According to an order issued by the Social Welfare Department, the NGO should be engaged in social work in a non-partisan and non-sectarian manner irrespective of caste, creed, colour, religion etc.

As per the rules, the NGO should not function for the furtherance of the interest of any political party.

As per conditions governing the grant-in-aid, the NGO/ society should have been established not less than three years before applying for a grant.

“However, the competent authority can exempt/relax this condition to only one year based upon the extraordinary services rendered by the NGO,” read the order.

According to the rules, the NGO/institution should have the required infrastructure and experienced/trained personnel in the field activities. “Reputed NGOs/institutions with good track record shall be given preference, “the rules stated.

The rules said the Government reserves the right to cancel the grant-in-aid or ensure a refund of money if released and take such actions as it deems fit, and can even blacklist the organization if it is not satisfied with the progress of the project or feels that the conditions of grant-in-aid are being violated.

The rules further said that the NGO/institution or its employees shall not indulge in or associate with any activity which will be considered to be harmful to communal harmony, national integration or with any other activity which goes or is likely to go against law and order or is considered anti-national in any way nor any member of the managing committee is affiliated with any political party.