CUK inks MoU with SKUAST-K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 21: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the SK University of Agriculture Science and Technology (SKUAST-K) to promote academic and research co-operation between the two institutions of higher learning.

The MoU was signed by the CUK Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar and Director Research SKUAST, Prof Sarfaraz Ahmad Wani, on the sidelines of the second day of the national conference cum workshop on “Innovations and Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development”, jointly organised by the CUK in collaboration with SKUAST-K.

Faculty members from SKUAST including Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension Prof Haroon Naik, Director Planning, Prof M T Banday, Dean Veterinary, Prof Rihana Habib Kanth, Dean Agriculture, Prof Azmat Alam Khan, OSD to Vice Chancellor and from CUK Dr Abid, Head Deptt of Biotechnology were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, CUK Vice Chancellor, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah said, the purpose of partnership between the two institutes is to enhance education and research activities by sharing human resource and infrastructural facilities for the benefit of both faculty and students. He said the objectives of the MoU is to undertake joint research work in the areas of mutual interest, formulate research projects and HRD plans for joint work with due approval of both the participating Institutions.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said the MoU also includes imparting training of staff, students and technical personnel within the areas of cooperation and undertake joint sponsored and consultancy projects with both long and short term goals, keeping in view the interest and philosophies of the respective Institutions.