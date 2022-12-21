Book on Fruit Crops released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 21: A book on ‘Fruit Crops: Cultivation Practices and Economics’ authored by Dr. Parshant Bakshi, Prof. & Head, Fruit Science; Dr. Anil Bhat, Asstt Prof.; Dr. Deep Bhat, Assoc. Prof. Fruit Science and Dr. Naveen Kumar Patle, Additional Commissioner, Horticulture, New Delhi was released here today.

The book was released at inaugural function of a three day 30th Annual Conference of Agricultural Economics Research Association (India) on ‘Institutional Changes for Inclusive and Sustainable Agricultural Development’ at Baba Jitto Auditorium of SKUAST-Jammu.

The conference is being organized by the Division of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness Management, SKUAST-Jammu.

This book is published by New India Publishing Agency New Delhi and contains cultivation practices and economics of 12 important fruit crops of J&K UT which includes mango, guava, citrus, litchi, apple, walnut, pecan etc which are helpful for students, researchers, academicians and farmers that will help them to increase the income.

Those who were present on the occasion were officers of the University Dr. Pradeep Wali, Director Research, Dr. S.K Gupta, Director Extension, Dr. S.K Gupta, Registrar and Dean, Faculty of Horticulture and Forestry and others.