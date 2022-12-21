NH blocked after landslide

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 21: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked for over 11 hours after landslide near Udhampur today.

Official sources said that the highway was blocked due to landslide at Dewal area in Samroli section resulting in suspension of traffic on the road during last mid night.

With the blockade, a large number of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the highway for more than 11 hours. It took long time to the highway clearance agencies as they blasted the big boulders and then reopened the road. Both the tubes of the highway were blocked.

A car with three persons on board, was also trapped but they escaped unhurt. The vehicle was later removed from there.

Near Sher Bibi in Banihal area also, the highway remained closed due to falling of boulders. The highway was cleared after three hours at around 12 noon, he added.