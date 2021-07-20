Govt Forms Task Force Headed By CS For Elimination Of Single Use Plastic In J&K

JAMMU: Government on Tuesday constituted a Special Task Force headed by the Chief Secretary for elimination of Single Use Plastic and addressing the issue of plastic pollution in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 8-member Task Force has been asked to prepare a comprehensive Action Plan for implementation of provisions of Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016, and enforcement of the ban on single use plastic items.

It has been also tasked to organize regular meetings of State Level Monitoring Committee for purpose of monitoring of implementation of the PWM Rules, 2016 and further strengthen Urban Local Bodies and Gram Panchayats for fulfilling responsibilities cost under the Rules.

Besides Chief Secretary of J&K as its head, the committee comprises of chairman J&K Pollution Control Board, administrative secretaries of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj department, Housing & Urban Development Department, Industries and Commerce Department, School Education Department, Forest, Ecology & Environment Department and Higher Education Department.

The task force, asked to meet once in six months, has been also asked to leverage funds available under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 for development of waste management infrastructure to mitigate plastic pollution in J&K, according to a government order.

Besides it has been mandated to effectively strategize the implementation of SRO-231 dated 26-03-2019, for banning Single Use Plastic (SUP) in J &K and also mobilize and build a strong public movement for elimination of SUP with wider public participation including educational institutions (Schools, Colleges, Universities etc, NCC, NSS, Scouts, Youth Clubs, Eco clubs, Opiniom Makers and Voluntary Organizations through Urban Local Bodies.

The committee has been also tasked to encourage and incentivize the industry involved in the manufacture of eco-friendly biodegradable substitutes for SUP. (Agency)