Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar highway due to landslides

JAMMU: Traffic on Tuesday was suspended on Jammu-Srinagar national highway due to landslides and shooting stones, triggered by rain.

However, the national highway, connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, historic Mughal road and Anantnag-Kishtwar roads are through for traffic despite rain.

All traffic movement was suspended on the national highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country due to landslides and shooting stones at several places, including Penthal an Garkote, a traffic police official said today.

He said National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has already pressed into service machines and men to clear the landslides from the road. However, continued shooting stones has hampered road clearance operation, he said adding traffic will be resumed only when a green signal is received from traffic police officials and NHAI.

He said Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were allowed to ply from Jammu and Srinagar today. However, Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and security forces had to ply from Srinagar to Jammu.

Despite rain the 86-km-long Mughal road, linking Shopian in south Kashmir with Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu, was through for traffic. LMVs will to ply from both sides while HMVs upto ten tyres will ply from Heerpora Shopian to Poonch. No HMV will be allowed from opposite direction, he said.

Only LMVs will be allowed from both sides on Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar road, he added.

