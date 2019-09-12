Govt forms Panel for smooth procurement of apples

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: For smooth procurement of apples in Jammu and Kashmir during the current season of crop, the State Government has constituted an Implementation and Coordination Committee.

The committee, headed by the Chief Secretary J&K, shall ensure seamless coordination among different agencies/departments for smooth procurement of apples and remove bottlenecks, if any, in the implementation of the scheme.

Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Secretary Agriculture Production/Horticulture Department; IGP Kashmir; Director, Horticulture, Kashmir; Director Horticulture, Planning and Marketing; Director Agriculture, Kashmir and representative of NAFED are members of the committee.

Pertinent to mention that the Government has announced procurement of apples in Jammu and Kashmir during crop season, 2019 by exempting the provisions contained in the extant guidelines of Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) and extend available Government Guarantee under Price Support Scheme (PSS) for this operation to Central Procurement Agency i.e. NAFED for working capital as a one-timer measure.