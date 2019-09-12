Pathak pays surprise visit to Juvenile Observation Home, Bal Ashram, Nari Niketan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: Chairperson J&K State Commission for Protection of Women & Child Rights (JKSCPWCR) Vasundhara Pathak Masoodi today paid a surprise visit to Juvenile Observation Home, Bal Ashram and Nari Niketan at R. S. Pura and took stock of the facilities being provided to the inmates and juveniles there.

Inspecting Bal Ashram and Nari Niketan Centre, Vasundhara Masoodi was informed that 34 and 32 inmates are putting up in Bal Ashram and Nari Niketan, respectively. She directed the concerned to ensure diet to the inmates as per prescribed menu, cleanliness in and around the premises, availability of doctors and medicines, 24X7 ambulance service in these centers.

She also called for organizing yoga classes, recreational and sports activities for the recreation and good health of the inmates.

The Chairperson held closed door meeting with the inmates particularly females and got first hand appraisal of facilities being provided to them with regard to their day to day health and hygiene. She assured them that their genuine demands will be looked into and redressed accordingly on expedient and urgent basis.

In a brief lecture at Juvenile Observation Home, the Chairperson counseled and motivated the juveniles to take a pledge that henceforth they would abstain from indulging in any kind of anti-social, immoral and illegal activity and become a law abiding, god fearing and responsible citizens of the country. She also counseled them to pursue their study and promised to do all the needful in terms of ensuring proper educational facilities to them.

Among others present were District Social Welfare Officer, Jammu, CDO and other concerned officers.