Immersion of idols marks culmination of Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: Huge processions with idols of Lord Ganesha taken out for immersion in different rivers and canals on decorated vehicles marked the culmination of 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival across Jammu region today.

The immersion processions of idols of Lord Ganesha from various areas were taken out with full religious zeal and enthusiasm. Hundreds of devotees including men, women and children took part in these processions.

The idols were taken out in specially decorated open vehicles from different areas and Mohallas where the devotees worshipped the Lord Ganesha during the 10 day -long Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The devotees were reciting bhajans and dancing to the tune of drum beats enroute in praise of Lord Ganesha. At various places on Jammu-Akhnoor road the big traffic jams were seen due to heavy rush on the road as many processions were being taken towards Akhnoor for immersion of idols of Lord Ganesha in river Chenab (Chanderbagha) on the concluding day of festival today.

There was heavy rush on both the banks of river Chenab where hundreds of devotees reached during the day for performing immersion ceremonies.

Huge rush of devotees was seen on Surya Putri river Tawi where large number of devotees in big processions thronged from early in the morning for immersion of idols of Lord Ganesha and performed special Pooja on the occasion.

Some devotees were also seen immersing the idols in Ranbir canal. In Samba district the devotees immersed the idols after culmination of 10 day long festival in river Basantar and other local rivers. While in Kathua and Basohli the devotees took out huge processions with idols of Lord Ganesha on decorated vehicles for immersion in river Ravi.

The immersion processions were taken out in Akhnoor, Jourian, Khour, Udhampur, RS Pura, Bishnah, Vijaypur, Udhampur, Ramban and other places also on the concluding day of the Ganesh festival today.

The authorities have also made elaborate security arrangements during the immersion ceremony of the idols of Lord Ganesha.

During the 10 day long festival people made Pandals in different localities, bazaars and Mohallas in which idols of Lord Ganesha were installed for worship during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The organizers also distributed Prashad among devotees attending the function.