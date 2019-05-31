Govt fixes price for sovereign gold bonds at Rs 3,196 per gram

MUMBAI: The Government has fixed the price at Rs 3,196 per gram for the new series of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) opening Monday.

The Centre in consultation with the RBI has decided to allow a discount of Rs 50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode, the central bank said in a statement.

“For such investors, the issue price of gold bond will be Rs 3,146 per gram of gold,” it said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced calendar for issuance of SGB for the first half of the current financial year.

The bonds will be issued every month from June 2019 to September 2019, the RBI said in the statement. (AGENCIES)