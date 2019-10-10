Govt committed to welfare of people: Advisor Khan

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: Advisor to Governor, Farooq Khan today said that Government is committed for the welfare of people and has a proper redressal mechanism in place for people’s issues and grievances.

The Advisor said this during his interaction with various public delegations who met him at Governor’s Grievance Cell at Church lane to apprise him with their issues.

About 60 delegations and individuals met Advisor and apprised him about their grievances and sought their immediate redressal.

During his interaction with various delegations and individuals, Advisor said that government has already started the recruitment process for 50000 jobs and notification in this regard will be issued soon.

A delegation of contractual teachers sought continuation of their services as academic arrangement in school department. Similarly, a representative of Legal Probationary Officers working on contractual basis in Social Welfare department sought hike in their wages and regularisation of their services.

J&K Ladakh Samaj Sudhar Forum appealed for establishment of Beggar Homes, Sick Homes, and Children Homes. Forum also sought construction of lavatory block and cafeteria outside the Hajj House Bemina for the convenience of the public.

Various individuals who had come for medical assistance, financial assistance and other monetary benefits were referred to various departments to take appropriate action on merit basis.

A delegation from Gulshanabad sought construction of deep drain of 150 mtrs in their area. While a delegation of Social Welfare Forum sought upgradation of lanes.

Besides, various individuals also called on the Advisor and informed him with various issues related to Fisheries, Agriculture, SIDCO, Fire Services, Housing Board and sought their immediate redressal.

After giving a patient hearing, the Advisor assured the public deputations and individuals that the administration would look into their demands and issues on priority.