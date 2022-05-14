Govt committed to strengthen, empower judiciary: Rijiju

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, May 14: Union Minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju, today said that the Government is committed for empowering and strengthening the judiciary, which is an indispensable and important pillar of democracy.

He said that the Government is committed to the holistic development of the judiciary and shall always support whole-heartedly to each initiative, which is undertaken to empower and strengthen the judiciary.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Judge Supreme Court of India in his brief address applauded the new High Court complex project by further stating that the same will prove a boon to the judicial infrastructure of UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh.

LG J&K Manoj Sinha and LG Ladakh RK Mathur in their addresses assured full cooperation and support for ensuring that the complex as conceived is built within its timeline.

Chief Justice of High Court, Justice Pankaj Mithal, in his formal welcome address welcomed the visiting dignitaries and the guests. He deliberated upon the dimensions of the project and stated that the complex has been designed in a scientific manner contextually with sun, wind and the local climate keeping in mind the functional efficiency of the site.

The complex is going to be people friendly, litigant friendly, judiciary friendly, administration friendly and above all eco-friendly and congenial to lawyers, with a good and comfortable place for the Judges to work and administer justice.

He expressed his gratitude to the LGs for having always supported the cause of judiciary and the Chief Justice has complemented the Governments of both the UTs for having witnessed a purposeful cordiality between two important organs of the State which augurs well for the health of the democracy.

The program concluded with the proposition of vote of thanks by Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh. He expressed gratitude on behalf of High Court to the visiting dignitaries and other guests also deliberated upon the history of High Court of J&K by further highlighting the milestones it has achieved so far.

On the occasion, almost all the speakers acknowledged the contribution of former Chief Justice of High Court Justice Gita Mittal who had conceived of the project and by whose untiring efforts the land was allotted, and design and concept finalised for this new building of the High Court.