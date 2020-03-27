Govt committed to ensuring that essentials reach people in most convenient way: Goyal

NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has assured the industry leaders that the Government is committed to ensuring that essential goods reach the people in the most convenient and safest manner in the wake of Covid-9 lockdown.

Mr Goyal held a video conference with stakeholders from e-Commerce and Logistics industry on Thursday, to discuss the issues faced by them due to COVID19 lockdown and measures to resolve them.

The meeting was attended by representatives of following e-Commerce Companies: Snapdeals, Shopclues, Flipkart, Grofers, NetMeds, PharmEasy, 1MG Tech, Udaan, Amazon India, Big Basket, Zomato, according to a statement here on Friday.

Large Retail Operators were represented by Metro Cash & Carry, Walmart, RPG while Express Industry Council, Delihivery, Safexpress, PayTM, Swiggy represented Logistics Operators.

The DPIIT has been regularly engaging with retailers and e-commerce companies to ensure that the supply chain of essential goods is maintained and various facilities continue to function smoothly.

As a result of efforts made by DPIIT, Ministry of Home affairs has issued standard operating procedure for State Government’s guidance on how to handle various aspects related to supply of essential goods.

The Department has also set up a control room to monitor in real time the status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities to common man and the difficulties being faced by various stakeholders during the lockdown period

The Indian Patents Office has, in view of the lockdown, extended the date for completion of various acts, filing of replies, payment of fees, etc. This will help all those applicants for whom due date for submission of applications for patent, design and trademarks were falling during the lockdown period. (AGENCIES)