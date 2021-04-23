Govt clears regularization, promotion of 1227 Incharge Principals, Sr Lecturers

Nishikant Khajuria

JAMMU, Apr 23: In a major step towards fulfilling the long pending demand and equipping the schools with heads, the School Education Department has cleared the regularization and promotion of 1227 Incharge Principals and Senior Lecturers.

The regularization and promotion was approved today by the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha after the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), headed by Secretary School Education Department, B K Singh cleared the names of 1227 Incharge Principals and Senior Lecturers, official sources told the Excelsior.

This was confirmed by the Lt Governor in a tweet, late this evening, according to which 1227 Incharge Principals and Senior Lecturers pending regularization since 2007 have now been regularized or promoted with due date by the School Education Department.

“This has not only cleared the backlog of decades in the cadre but also equipped the institutions with heads,” the LG tweeted.

According to the sources, the DPC met here yesterday under the chairmanship of Secretary School Education Department, B K Singh and after threadbare discussion with other members of the committee, names of around 1150 Incharge Principals and some Senior Lecturers were cleared for their regularization and promotion.

The meeting was attended by Director School Education Jammu/Kashmir; Additional Secretary, School Education Department, Nodal Officer HRM Section of the School Education Department, representatives of GAD, Finance Department and others.

Nodal Officer HRM Section of the SED represented the case and after threadbare discussion on the same, the DPC cleared 1227 names for regularization and promotion, sources said, adding that a formal order in this regard is likely to be issued tomorrow.

The list includes a big number of retired persons, who had attained the age of superannuation as the Incharge Principal without regularization.

A number of these In-charge Principals have served the School Education Department for more than 20 years as Lecturers and despite all eligibilities, were not yet regularized as no DPC was held since 2009.

Pertinent to mention that organizations of the Plus 2 Lecturers and officers were pressing hard for regularization of the Incharge Principals and in this connection HRM Cell was constituted for the purpose by the School Education Department in 2018.

Even as the process in this regard was initiated around two years back, the exercise gained momentum after B K Singh took over as the Secretary School Education Department, sources said.

The regularization of Incharge Principals and promotion of Senior Lecturers has not only fulfilled the long pending demand of the Incharge officers but also paved the way for equipping all the schools with heads as a number of higher secondary schools in Jammu and Kashmir were headless.