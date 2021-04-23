Police solves shootout case; arrests 15 with pistols, live cartridges: SSP Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: In a major success, Jammu and Kashmir Police solved the case of shootout that took place in Jammu’s Gandhi Nagar area and arrested fifteen accused during raids in several parts of country. Ten pistols have so far been recovered from the possession of accused.

Addressing a press conference, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said that an incident of shootout took place in Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu in which unidentified person fired multiple rounds on house of a contractor Nagar Singh in Gandhi Nagar.

Acting swiftly dedicated police teams led by SHO Gandhi Nagar Bharat Sharma under the supervision of SDPO City South Parshotam Kumar Mengi and SP City South Jammu Deepak Digra were constituted.

“Soon after this incident, special investigation teams were constituted and many people were zeroed in”, said SSP.

He informed that to arrest the accused, multiple raids were conducted across the country including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Hyderabad. Assistance of police teams from these states were also sought to arrest the accused, SSP added.

He informed that 15 persons including Royal Singh, son of Manjit Singh, a resident of Mohallah Dalpatian, Supreet Singh alias Raja, son of Devinder Singh of Mohalla Dalpatian, Yudhvir Singh alias Bablu, son of Ayya Singh, a resident of Agra Chak RS Pura, Babar Khan alias Babar, son of Ghulam Nabi of Bhawani Nagar Jammu, Pritam Singh alias Sethi, son of Mohan Singh, of Ramgarh District Samba, Ajay Singh, son of Tarloki Nath of Jagti Nagrota, Jasbir Singh alias Kaka, son of Gian Singh of Agra Chak RS Pura, Kuldeep Kumar alias Kamla, son of Sat Pal of Talli Morh Miran Sahib Jammu, Gurpreet Singh alias Hunny, son of late Baljit Singh of Swaran Vihar Camp Gole Gujaral, Surinder Singh alias Bablu, son of Ashok Kumar of Khour Salaria Ramgarh District Samba, Deepak Sharma, son of late Radhey Sham of Jawahar Nagar New Plot, Amandeep Singh, son of Manjeet Singh of Dadyal Ramgarh District Samba, Rishav Bhat, son of Ravi Kumar Bhat of Sarwal, Rakesh Choudhary alias Chota Sethi, son of Surjeet Singh of Ramgarh District Samba and Vijay Kumar, son of Karam Chand of Trandi Ramgarh Samba were arrested.

SSP said that accused Pritam Singh, Babar Khan alias Babar, Yudvir Singh alias Bablu and Supreet Singh alias Raja were arrested during raid at Hyderabad and others in different raids in different parts.

SSP Chandan Kohli said that a Swift car bearing registration number JK21E-6323 and Accent car bearing registration number JK02U-6235 used by the arrested persons for commission the crime have been seized, adding that five country made pistols with 9 live rounds and five pistols along with 10 live rounds were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

Further investigation into the case is going on, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli stated.