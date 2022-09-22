Govt bans import of bovines Animals into J&K, inter-district movement

SRINAGAR, Sept 22: The Jammu and Kashmir government today imposed complete ban on import of bovine animals from neighboring states and inter-district movement of bovines within the UT for any purpose, till 25th of October, 2022.

This government order has been issued in the wake of spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in J&K and some states of the country as a measure of abundant precaution and in view of declaration of whole UT of J&K as “Controlled Area” for Lumpy Skin Disease vide S.0 424, dated 05.09.2022 and in exercise of powers conferred under Section 10 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases Act, 2009.

The order further said that the decision will be reviewed on the basis of evolving situation.