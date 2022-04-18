Govt appoints Suraj Singh as Govt Advocate in High courts’ Jammu wing

JAMMU, APRIL 18: In a significant move towards ensuring equal opportunities of growth and development to specially abled who are integral to societal progress and prosperity, the government has appointed Suraj Singh, a visually impaired Advocate, as Government Advocate for defending government cases before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir at Jammu.

There has been, since long, a persistent demand of specially abled persons to give them due representation in government assignments.