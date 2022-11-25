Govt announces winter vacation for schools from December 5 in phased manner

SRINAGAR, Nov 25: Following the proposal of winter vacations, the School Education Department has decided to announce the closure of schools in a phased manner in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu division from December-05 to 19.

Top officials in the administration said that it has found it appropriate to announce the closure of schools for winter vacations in a phased manner from December-05.

“For primary level classes upto 5th standard, the vacations will be announced from December-05,” the official said.

It also said, “For 6th to 8th standard, the closure of schools for winter vacations will be announced and applicable from December-12.”

The official further said that in case of secondary and senior secondary level students, vacation will be announced from December-19.

Pertinently, a day before, Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) had proposed the government to announce the winter vacations in a phased manner between December-01 to 10. (KNO)