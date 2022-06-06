JAMMU, June 6: The Higher Education Department (HED) has announced summer vacation for all the Government degree colleges of Jammu division.
“It is hereby ordered that the Government Degree Colleges of the Union Territory of J&K (in summer zone) shall observe summer vacation w.e.f June 10 to June 30 of 2022.
Govt announces summer vacation for degree colleges of Jammu division
JAMMU, June 6: The Higher Education Department (HED) has announced summer vacation for all the Government degree colleges of Jammu division.