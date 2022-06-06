Employment June 6, 2022

JSM IT AND ADVERT

SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD.

Urgent requirement

8th,10th,12th,Graduate, B.Tech, MBA, BCA, MCA Supervisior male / female, Office Admin, Receptionist, B.Sc. fresher, Accoutant, Computer Operators, ITI fresher, Tellecaller, Security Guard, Helper, Peon, Office Boy. Content Writer, BA, MA, Supervisior, Store Superviaior, Accoutant, B.Tech Mechanical, Electronic and Commnication, Purchase Officer, Computer Oprators, Office Admin, Councller, Receptionist, Content Writer, Graphic Dezin, BCA fresher candidate best command in english

Call 9055055628.

Address Greater Kailash near

Fwara Chowk near petrol pump

JOIN LIC OF INDIA

Become an LIC Agent

PART TIME OR FULL TIME

Work for India,s largest govt. Insurance Co. Other Benefits

Get fixed monthly Stipend and unlimited income.

Flexible Work Timings.

No age limit.

Be your own boss.

For more details contact.

6006124590, 9419182946

Required Marketing Executive

Function: Sales & Marketing/

Business Development

Salary 1.8 Lac per Annum + Incentives

Qualification: Minimum Graduate and 1 – 2 years exp. in Sales and Marketing

Industry: Mutual Funds / Stock Broking / Health Insurance and other Financial Products

Location: Religare Broking Ltd.

Sector 1A Trikuta Nagar Jammu.

Contact Details: 9906339912 and 9906251856

TEACHERS REQUIRED

FOR COMPETITIVE EXAMS

1) GENERAL STUDIES- HISTORY/ POLITY/ ECONOMY/ GEOGRAPHY

2) MATH -JKSSB/BANK EXAMS

3) REASONING

4) COMPUTER

(EXPERIENCE-1-2 YEARS)

FOR INTERVIEW

CALL/WHATSAPP- 9796736420

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Female Telecallers

Fixed Salary Plus Incentives

Myraa Hospitality group

Behind Saugat Janipur

9906041292, 6005902822

URGENTLY REQUIRED

(1) Hardware Engineer- No. 8

(2) Medical Representative No. 5

(3) Indoor Sales Executive No. 10 (Auto Mobile)

(4) Service Centre Co-ordinator-02

(5) Computer Operator No. 4

(6) Telecaller’s /Receptionist- No. 5

(7) Security Supervisor/Guards No. 6

(8) Driver/Petrol Pump Boy/Sales Boy

Contact : BRAVE SECURITY

& Placements Service’s

Address : H No. 669 Sector – C- Sainik Colony

Mobile No. 9796733175, 8976706047

Email: bsbravesec@gmail.com

REQUIRED PEON

SALARY – Rs. 7000/-

TIMING – 9:30 AM TO 5:30 PM

Address: Transport Nagar, Narwal

Ph.: 9419130853

Required

URGENT REQUIRED FOR OFFICE BOY — 1

FEMALE RECEPTIONIST — 1 BROADWAY IMMIGRATION SERVICES. GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

MOB. 9596208378. 7006449906

Urgently Required

* M.Sc. Teacher Required for Entrance Level Coaching Centre

Salary Min Rs 30K+F+A

* Academic Head/Adm (Female)

Qual: M.Sc., Sal Min RS 30K +F+A

All Posting Outside Jammu

Call us at: 7889935683

Required

Required office boy/inventory manager for permanent start within office premises.

Call: 9622992355

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Required 2 salesperson (Male) for Supermarket Store near Gopinath Aashram Udeywalla, Talab Tillo. Salary Rs 6000/- per month.

Contact 9419173570

Required male /female

candidate for banking, bannccainsurance, hotels . malls and pvt companies, factories, gurds, airports …etc

Qualification: 8th to graduation

Interested candidate cont on :9797659017/9796661061