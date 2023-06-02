Govt All Set To Make 129 Health, Wellness Centers Operational By March Next Year: LG Sinha

Says 5 districts of J&K to have 50 bedded integrated Ayush hospitals

Srinagar, Jun 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that the government is all set to make 129 health and wellness centers operational by March 24 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking during an inaugural function at the Kashmir University, Sinha, said that by March next year 129 health and wellness centers will be made operational.

He also said that under the centrally sponsored scheme, 17 new Ayush dispensaries have been made operational and from the ongoing fiscal 17 more dispensaries will be made functional.”

“In five districts of Jammu and Kashmir including Kulgam, Kuthua, Kupwara, Kishtiwar and Samba, we are establishing 50 bedded integrated Ayush hospitals each. From 2020 after the outbreak of COVID-19, at least half of the population of Jammu and Kashmir has been given an Ayush immunity booster and support medicines,” he said.

Speaking about the recent Y20 event meetings at University of Kashmir, Sinha said “After a long time or I can say that for the first time, University of Kashmir has got a chance to hold international event in which people of Kashmir took part by leaps and bounds.”

The LG said that the Y20 was a grand success and has become the talk of the town not only in India but in other countries too. “As such it was a meeting of tourism working group and the main event will be held in Goa,” he said.

He also appreciated the Vice Chancellor of KU, it’s faculty and students for preparing a ground to make this grand event successful. “Yesterday World Milk Day was celebrated in India. You will be happy to know that Government of India has decided to commence it in Srinagar,” Sinha said.

The LG informed that Ministers from 16 states were in Kashmir. “I believe that whenever we are holding such big events here, people feel of having more faith and trust in the government,” he said.

Speaking about the Ayusman Bharat Digital Mission which was started here, Sinha said that it is his pleasure to say that Jammu and Kashmir from antiquity has remained the centre of health sector of Ayurveda and from the ancient times, it had a Ayurvedic and Unani hospitals.

He said that in order to strengthen the ayurveda medicals, the Health and Medical Education Department has worked hard and started Government Ayurvedic Medical College in Akhnoor and Hospital with intake capacity of 35 seats for the learners.

“Similarly, a Government Unani Medical College and Hospital was established in Ganderbal wherein besides treating the patients wit ill produce 60 doctors annually,” Sinha said.

The LG also said that the tourism sector of Jammu and Kashmir has achieved many milestones. “Last year nearly 1.8 Crore tourists have visited Kashmir. I have already said that during the G20 presidency Jammu and Kashmir is making its place on Global Tourism map.”(KNO)