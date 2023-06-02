EMPLOYMENT (02-06-2023)

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Tele Caller : Diploma in Computers / Fresher.

2. Billing Executives : Computer diploma / One year experience.

3. Sales Executives : Fresher.

Rush with your CV for walk in Interview From 12 Noon to 3 PM.

Venue : NSF BAJAJ

(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd. )

SATWARI, JAMMU.

Contact: 01912450554 , 9149982684.

Near Amul Milk Supply Office.

Required

1. Receptionist (F) -2 No.

For Kachi Chawni

2. Chemistry Lect. (M/F)

For 11th & 12th – 2 No.

FOR AN REPUTED

INSTITUTE

Contact No. 9906001240

JOB-VACANCIES

1. COUNSELLORS -FEMALES

2. IELTS Trainers (full time) -FEMALES

CANAM CONSULTANTS LTD

(Options Abroad)

Contact: 9419222584, 7889532931

569/A, GANDHI NAGAR, Above Kumar and Kumar sports, JAMMU

Immediate hiring

Immediate hiring! Field

Sales Executive, Jammu,

Salary 18k, age 25-35,

2 yrs Sales Experience,

result oriented, bike

mandatory. Don’t miss out!

Contact – 9329919470

TRAINING AND JOB

Become a Virtual Assistant of Amazon.

Salary – 8 to 12K with incentives.

Requirements:

Minimum qualification – Graduate

Fluent in reading and writing English

Should know how to use the Amazon app and web application.

Knowing about the Amazon A10 algorithm is a plus.

Contact – 9711176752/ 8800440107

(12 pm onwards)

Required

HELPER FOR SHOP

Age upto 35 years Qualification 10th pass

Working Time 10 AM to 7 PM

Salary- Negotiable

Contact between (1 PM to 4 PM)

Phone : 7051513344

Required

Required 1 no. male supervisor basic

computer knowledge

Salary 8000 to 12000

Mob. No.: 9419194651, 7051142748

Staff Required

10th, 12th & graduate can also apply

1. Telle Caller, Receptionist, Counsellor

2. Computer operator, Accountant, Office incharge

3. Driver, Sales Boys, & Sales Girls

4. Teachers School & Tutorial, m/f, Sales Manager

5. Hotels & Restaurants Staff, m/f, Security Guard Helper

Interview Friday to Saturday

Call : 6006796637

Email: vaman1226@gmail.com

100% placement

Business Opportunity

START YOUR OWN BUSINESS

WORK WITH PREMIUM NUTRITION COMPANY. HAVE FLEXIBLE WORKING HOURS THAT FIT IN YOUR LIFESTYLE EMPOWER PEOPLE TO ACHIEVE HEALTHIER MORE ACTIVE LIFESTYLE.

CALL NOW FOR APPOINTMENT

YUSUF AHMED #9871955884

POOJA JOSHI #9560288844