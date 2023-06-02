EMPLOYMENT (02-06-2023)

STAFF REQUIRED
1. Tele Caller : Diploma in Computers / Fresher.
2. Billing Executives : Computer diploma / One year experience.
3. Sales Executives : Fresher.
Rush with your CV for walk in Interview From 12 Noon to 3 PM.
Venue : NSF BAJAJ
(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd. )
SATWARI, JAMMU.
Contact: 01912450554 , 9149982684.
Near Amul Milk Supply Office.
Required
1. Receptionist (F) -2 No.
For Kachi Chawni
2. Chemistry Lect. (M/F)
For 11th & 12th – 2 No.
FOR AN REPUTED
INSTITUTE
Contact No. 9906001240
JOB-VACANCIES
1. COUNSELLORS -FEMALES
2. IELTS Trainers (full time) -FEMALES
CANAM CONSULTANTS LTD
(Options Abroad)
Contact: 9419222584, 7889532931
569/A, GANDHI NAGAR, Above Kumar and Kumar sports, JAMMU
Immediate hiring
Immediate hiring! Field
Sales Executive, Jammu,
Salary 18k, age 25-35,
2 yrs Sales Experience,
result oriented, bike
mandatory. Don’t miss out!
Contact – 9329919470
TRAINING AND JOB
Become a Virtual Assistant of Amazon.
Salary – 8 to 12K with incentives.
Requirements:
Minimum qualification – Graduate
Fluent in reading and writing English
Should know how to use the Amazon app and web application.
Knowing about the Amazon A10 algorithm is a plus.
Contact – 9711176752/ 8800440107
(12 pm onwards)
Required
HELPER FOR SHOP
Age upto 35 years Qualification 10th pass
Working Time 10 AM to 7 PM
Salary- Negotiable
Contact between (1 PM to 4 PM)
Phone : 7051513344
Required
Required 1 no. male supervisor basic
computer knowledge
Salary 8000 to 12000
Mob. No.: 9419194651, 7051142748
Staff Required
10th, 12th & graduate can also apply
1. Telle Caller, Receptionist, Counsellor
2. Computer operator, Accountant, Office incharge
3. Driver, Sales Boys, & Sales Girls
4. Teachers School & Tutorial, m/f, Sales Manager
5. Hotels & Restaurants Staff, m/f, Security Guard Helper
Interview Friday to Saturday
Call : 6006796637
Email: vaman1226@gmail.com
100% placement
Business Opportunity
START YOUR OWN BUSINESS
WORK WITH PREMIUM NUTRITION COMPANY. HAVE FLEXIBLE WORKING HOURS THAT FIT IN YOUR LIFESTYLE EMPOWER PEOPLE TO ACHIEVE HEALTHIER MORE ACTIVE LIFESTYLE.
CALL NOW FOR APPOINTMENT
YUSUF AHMED #9871955884
POOJA JOSHI #9560288844