Government strives to make ‘Amarnath Yatra’ grand success; to setup 50-bed hospitals at Baltal, Chandanwari

New Delhi, June 30: Two 50-bedded hospitals are being set up as indoor facilities at Baltal and Chandanwari in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of DRDO as part of various steps taken by the Union health ministry to make this year’s Amarnath Yatra a grand success.

Under the directions of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and as per the directives of the Supreme Court, various initiatives have been taken to streamline Amarnathji Yatra for the devotees, the ministry said in a statement.

Amarnath Yatra commenced on Thursday and will conclude on August 11.

“State governments have been informed about the required arrangements along with medical preparation, including services of specialist doctors, as well as General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) to supplement the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir government, particularly by those states from where large number of pilgrims arrive,” the statement said.

For attending medical emergencies, health professionals, including doctors and paramedics, will be deployed in batches. The first batch commenced from June 25-July 13. The second and third batches will start from July 11-July 28 and July 26-August 11, it said.

The medical professionals are being deployed from central government hospitals and Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

“The Government of J&K through the Director Health Services (DHS Kashmir) had requested for 155 medical personnel (87 doctors, 68 paramedics) from Central Government Hospitals and CGHS,” the statement stated.

In total, 176 nominations (115 doctors and 61 paramedics) have been received from the Central Government Hospitals and CGHS. The complete list has been communicated to DHS Kashmir for further deployment.

The medical professionals are being deployed from 11 states and Union territories (UTs), it said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had also requested for 437 medical personnel (154 doctors, 283 paramedics) from 11 states and UTs (Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra).

“In total, 433 nominations (214 doctors and 219 paramedics) have been received from nine states. Deployment of 428 medical personnel (211 doctors, 217 paramedics) have already been made by DHS (Kashmir) for all the three batches.

“Two 50-bedded hospitals are being set up as indoor facility at Baltal and Chandanwari with the help of DRDO. Comprehensive Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material has been prepared for Amarnathji Yatra 2022 and shared with stakeholders for necessary action,” the statement said.

Short do’s and don’ts (in English and Hindi) have been prepared for the pilgrims and shared with stakeholders for necessary action.

TOT (Training of Trainers) Programme for High Altitude Emergencies was also conducted at Dhobiawan, Kashmir from May 4-6.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also been working with other ministries to make it a hassle-free ‘darshan’ for the devotees and making the overall Yatra a grand success, the statement added. (Agencies)