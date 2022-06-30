Doda cops unearth racket of selling ‘sim cards’ against fake verification, two held

JAMMU, June 30: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday busted a fake SIM card racket by arresting two persons involved in selling sim cards using a new modus operandi i.e. using details from ceojk.nic.in and then make new voter Id by using photoshop app in Doda district.

Sr superintendent of police (SSP) Doda Abdul Qayoom said, “A SIM card vendor namely Zaffer Hussain, son of Noor Mohd Matoo a resident of Dudwar Tehsil Gandoh of Doda district, was allegedly hoodwinking both the administration as well as the common masses by issuing the sim cards on fake identities thereby putting the innocents, whose name have been used, into trouble if the sim is used otherwise to carry forward anti national activities or other criminal activities.”

“The racket has adopted a unique modus operandi – they were using the official website namely ceojk.nic.in which first they used to visit the website and then copy a CQR number as well as other details of a voter and then filling this information in a fake electoral card after that by using the photoshop they print the photo of the customer into it thereby generating a new electoral card but having a photograph of some other person- the customer,” SSP Doda Qayoom said. “Thereafter the recent photograph of the customer is clicked and sent for verification along with the fake electoral card thus a new SIM gets issued to a person having fake identity.”

SSP Doda said, “The above named SIM card vendor had been running the racket since long along with his associates namely Mohd Tayab son of Mohd Iqbal also hailing from Gandoh.”

During initial investigation, it was found that the vendor has issued almost (39) fake SIMs to different persons and there is an apprehension of increasing this number in coming days as the investigations are on.

“Meanwhile a case vide FIR No 45/2022 U/S 420/467/468/120B IPC stands registered in this context at Police Station Gandoh,” he said.

SSP Doda further apprehended that a large number of fake SIMs have been issued to both netizens and outsiders by such vendors across the district which may prove fatal for security as well as law and order of the district and also may support in carrying forward the diabolical plans of anti-national elements.

“The process has already been set into motion to identify such vendors and the users across the District so that the vendors may be brought to book at an earliest while users may be warned about use of unauthorized sims,” he added.