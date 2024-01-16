Gold Slips Rs 100; Silver Declines Rs 300

NEW DELHI, Jan 16: Gold prices slipped Rs 100 to Rs 63,450 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.
The precious metal had ended at Rs 63,550 per 10 grams in the previous trade.
Silver also declined Rs 300 to Rs 76,400 per kilogram. (Agencies)
