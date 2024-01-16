J&K | Eight Students And Three Teachers Injured As School Bus Turns Turtle

JAMMU, Jan 16: At least eight students and three teachers sustained injuries when a school bus they were travelling in turned turtlein Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The bus ferrying students and staff of a private school met with an accident and turned turtle along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway.

Locals and police immediately swung into action and shifted the injured to the district hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Samba Abhishek Sharma along with SSP Samba Benam Tosh visited the hospital to enquire about the well being of the injured.

“The students and teachers have suffered minor injuries and all are safe,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

He said the cause of accident is being ascertained for further necessary action. (Agencies)