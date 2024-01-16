Central University Of Kashmir Initiates Measures To Improve Admission Intake

SRINAGAR, Jan 16: The Central University of Kashmir has launched several measures, including fee waiver to the meritorious and needy students, to improve the admission intake in the varsity, said Vice Chancellor Professor A. Ravinder Nath on Tuesday.

“We will be providing 100 per cent tuition fee waiver to 10 per cent students based on merit and financial need of the students in the post-graduate courses, another 10 per cent students will get 50 per cent waiver while another 10 per cent will get 25 per cent waiver,” Nath told reporters here.

Asserting that the curriculum has been designed as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the vice chancellor said the university will sign MoUs with the industries in other parts of the country to enable the students to undertake internship.

Nath said the university will introduce a credit-based system whereby the students can take some credits from other partner universities to gain international exposure.

“We have signed a MoU with a Malaysian university while MoUs with more universities are coming up in several countries,” he added.

The vice chancellor said Rs 494 crore will be spent on infrastructure development in the university. (Agencies)