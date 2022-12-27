Gold rises Rs 173; silver zooms Rs 926

NEW DELHI, Dec 27: Gold price rose Rs 173 to Rs 55,074 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid gains in precious metal internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had ended at Rs 54,901 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also zoomed Rs 926 to Rs 70,205 per kilogram.

“Gold price continue to trade higher, helped by a softer dollar,” Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,807.60 per ounce while silver was up at USD 24.19 per ounce.

“Comex gold prices rose in the asian trading hours supported by a softer dollar, although trading was thin after the long Christmas weekend,” an analyst at HDFC Securities said. (Agencies)