Gold Rises ₹50; Silver Plunges ₹600

NEW DELHI, Nov 3: Gold price rose ₹50 to ₹61,900 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid a jump in the precious metal’s prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at ₹61,850 per 10 gram.

“Gold prices were slightly up on Friday, up by ₹50 against its previous close,” said Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities.

However, silver plunged ₹600 to ₹74,300 per kg.

In the international markets, gold was up at $1,987 per ounce while silver was quoting lower at $22.61 per ounce. (Agencies)