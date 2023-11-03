NEW DELHI, Nov 3: Gold price rose ₹50 to ₹61,900 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid a jump in the precious metal’s prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at ₹61,850 per 10 gram.
“Gold prices were slightly up on Friday, up by ₹50 against its previous close,” said Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities.
However, silver plunged ₹600 to ₹74,300 per kg.
In the international markets, gold was up at $1,987 per ounce while silver was quoting lower at $22.61 per ounce. (Agencies)
Gold Rises ₹50; Silver Plunges ₹600
NEW DELHI, Nov 3: Gold price rose ₹50 to ₹61,900 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid a jump in the precious metal’s prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.