Gold rallies Rs 670; silver zooms Rs 1,150

New Delhi, May 3: Gold prices rallied Rs 670 to Rs 60,750 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid strong global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had finished at Rs 60,080 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also zoomed Rs 1,150 to Rs 76,100 per kg.

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,750 per 10 grams, up Rs 670 per 10 grams,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 2,015 per ounce and USD 25.34 per ounce, respectively.

“Comex gold held steady above the key USD 2,000-level in Asian trading hours on Wednesday as investors turned their attention to the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision due later in the day,” Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said. (Agencies)