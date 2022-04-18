Gold rallies Rs 542; silver jumps Rs 993

New Delhi, Apr 18: Gold in the national capital on Monday rallied Rs 542 to reach Rs 53,461 per 10 grams, reflecting an uptick in international precious metal prices along with rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had finished at Rs 52,919 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also jumped Rs 993 to Rs 69,932 per kg from Rs 68,939 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,993 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 25.88 per ounce.

Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 1 per cent up at USD 1,993 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices rallied to 1-month high on global market uncertainty over Russia-Ukraine conflict which led to safe-haven buying,” said Dilip Parmar, Retail Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. (Agencies)