Gold rallies Rs 415 on global cues; silver zooms Rs 858

New Delhi, Jan 20: Gold prices rose by Rs 415 to Rs 48,327 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, reflecting overnight gains in the international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 47,912 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also soared by Rs 858 to Rs 64,429 per kg from Rs 63,571 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,841 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.13 per ounce.

Spot gold prices for 24 carat gold at Delhi surged by Rs 415, reflecting overnight gains in COMEX gold prices despite rupee appreciation,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. (Agencies)