Gold rallies Rs 228; silver gains Rs 271

New Delhi, Jan 12: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday jumped Rs 228 to Rs 46,812 per 10 grams, reflecting overnight gains in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 46,584 per 10 grams.

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi rose by Rs 228 reflecting overnight gains in COMEX gold prices,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Silver also gained Rs 271 to Rs 59,932 per kg from Rs 59,661 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,818 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.70 per ounce. (Agencies)