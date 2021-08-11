Gold rallies Rs 159, silver gains Rs 99

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday jumped Rs 159 to Rs 45,130 per 10 gram amid firm global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 44,971 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained Rs 99 to Rs 61,250 per kilogram from Rs 61,151 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,733 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.36 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded up with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,733 per ounce on Wednesday,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel. (agencies)